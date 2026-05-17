/What are Chola copper plates that Netherlands returned to PM Modi? FULL LIST of other artefacts brought back to India since 2014

Over the last 12 years, more than 1,400 trafficked antiquities have been returned to India from the United States alone, alongside major recoveries from countries including Australia, Canada, and the Netherlands.



2014: The “Parrot Lady” sculpture was repatriated from Canada.

2021: The idol of Goddess Annapurna was returned from Canada and reinstalled in Uttar Pradesh.

The “Nandikesa” bronze figurine was repatriated from the United States.

2022: Australia returned 29 historic antiquities, including Shiva and Shakti sculptures, sandstone carvings, bronze idols, and paintings dating from the 9th to 19th centuries.

2024: The United States returned 297 antiquities to India in one of the largest single-batch restitutions.

2025–2026: The United States systematically handed back 657 stolen artefacts, valued at nearly $14 million, across multiple phases.

May 2026: The Smithsonian Institution repatriated three important temple bronzes from Tamil Nadu:

-A 10th-century Chola-era Shiva Nataraja bronze

-A 12th-century Somaskanda bronze depicting Shiva and Uma

-A 16th-century Saint Sundarar with Paravai bronze