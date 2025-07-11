Aviator sunglasses are widely recognised today as a timeless style statement, worn by celebrities, motorists and holidaymakers alike. Yet few people realise that their original design had little to do with fashion and everything to do with survival and operational performance in the cockpit. Developed in 1936 by American optical firm Bausch & Lomb, aviators were created specifically to meet the needs of military pilots who, for the first time in aviation history, were flying faster and higher than ever before. The design features large, teardrop-shaped lenses, thin metal frames, and a double bridge. This shape helps cover the entire field of vision, blocking sunlight from multiple angles.