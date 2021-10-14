What a blast: The rush of amateur astronauts

As veteran actor William Shatner, Captain Kirk of "Star Trek" fame, becomes the latest celebrity to go into space, let's look at the recent rush of amateur astronauts.

Beam me up, Bezos

Shatner went where no 90-year-old has gone before aboard Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket.

The Canadian became the oldest person to go into space on the flight, beating pioneering female pilot Wally Funk, 82, who also flew with Bezos in July.

Shatner experienced a few minutes of weightlessness 60 miles (100 kilometres) from Earth, before returning in the reuseable rocket.

Bezos and his brother Mark were also on Blue Origin's maiden mission in July.

(Photograph:AFP)