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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Mimi Chakraborty, Sourav Ganguly; celebrities cast their vote in Kolkata

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Apr 29, 2026, 21:24 IST | Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 21:24 IST

On Thursday, Kolkata came out to cast their vote at the final day of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Tollywood stars like Parambrata CHatterjee, Prosenjit Chatterjee to cricketer Sourav Ganguly cast their vote in the second phase of assembly elections. 

Celebrities cast their vote
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Celebrities cast their vote

The Bengali film industry came out in full force to vote in the final day of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. From Tollywood superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee to former MP Mimi Chakraborty to former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, stars in Kolkata exercised their right to vote on Thursday.

Prosenjit Chatterjee
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Prosenjit Chatterjee

Tollywood superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee cast his vote with his son, who was a first-time voter this season. “Very good arrangement, happy for my son as this is the first time he is voting,” said the actor to the press.

Mimi Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee
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Mimi Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee

Former TMC MP Mimi Chlkarbaorty and actor Abir Chatterjee posed for photos after casting their vote. MImi shared photos on social media showing her inked finger and wrote, “Your voice matters. #vote”

Power couples of Tollywood
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Power couples of Tollywood

Power couples of Tollywood, Subhashree Ganguly and her filmmaker husband Raj Chakraborty and actor couple Nushrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta showed their inked fingers as they urged their fans to vote. Nushrat is a former TMC MP while Raj is contesting in election this season on a TMC ticket.

Raima Sen and Koel Mallick
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Raima Sen and Koel Mallick

Raima Sen and Koel Mallick posed for selfies, showing their inked fingers. Koel recently got inducted into the Rajya Sabha after being nominated by TMC. Meanwhile, Raima Sen came with her mother, TMC MLA Moonmoon Sen to cast her vote.

Dada casts his vote
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Dada casts his vote

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly and his wife, celebrated dancer Dona Ganguly came together to cast their vote in Behala area of South Kolkata. On voter turnout, Sourav Ganguly says, "...In the previous phase too, the voting percentage was 90 plus. Let's see, we will get to know by this evening..."

Parambrata Chattapadhyay
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Parambrata Chattapadhyay

Popular actor Parambrata Chattapadhyay cast his vote and shared this image on social media. The actor urged everyone to exercise their rights and wrote, "I have chosen, I have cast my vote. I’m sure you’ve chosen too. We all get to choose…
Our choices might differ, the participation in the process doesn’t… Finally, That’s the beauty of democracy…"

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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Mimi Chakraborty, Sourav Ganguly; celebrities cast their vote in Kolkata
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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Mimi Chakraborty, Sourav Ganguly; celebrities cast their vote in Kolkata

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