'We're here for you': Even as safety concerns loom, hundreds of writers come out in Salman Rushdie support

Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 03:44 AM(IST)

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the New York Public Library on Friday (August 19th) to show support for Salman Rushdie, the author who was stabbed numerous times at a literary event a week ago.

We're all in danger

Participants at the event, which was overseen by police wearing tactical gear and counterterrorism officers, expressed concern for both themselves and other writers in the wake of the incident.

"We're all in danger. And some of us are more overtly in danger than the rest" said Iranian-American novelist Roya Hakakian.

Although the death sentence, or fatwa, that Iran imposed on Rushdie was among the most widely known threats, many authors claim that harassment and incitement to violence have become commonplace for writers.

(Photograph:Reuters)