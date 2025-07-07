From Delhi rooftops to Pune farmhouses and Bangalore bars, the trend is sweeping urban India. Even colleges abroad, such as Cornell University, hosted multi-day “Mock Shaadi” events featuring haldi, mehndi and pheras, demonstrating a global appeal for this cultural remix.

Fake weddings strip away financial and emotional baggage while retaining cultural energy. They resonate with Gen Z’s preference for community, inclusivity and creativity. It’s celebration without strings, a carefully staged escape from routine monotony.

