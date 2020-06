Disappointment

Macron's first pick for Paris quit over a sex tape scandal, leaving the president's former health minister to jump in a month before the first round.

Paris is unlikely to be the only disappointment for Macron.

The Greens are projected to do well in cities such as Lyon, Marseille and Bordeaux, sometimes in alliance with the Left, building on momentum they created in 2019's European elections. In Perpignan, Marine Le Pen's far-right party may take control of its first city with a population more than 100,000.

(Photograph:AFP)