/Weapons of Mass Automation: AI can make war more lethal than nuclear weapons. How US, Russia, China, India and others are preparing

Nations are racing to develop AI-powered weapons, in a moment being compared to the nuclear arms race of the 1940s. Nuclear weapons created the concept of mutually assured destruction or MAD. AI systems in warfare mean rivals will soon possess highly autonomous, fast-acting weapons.

The trends are towards automation of lethal decisions, with systems that can identify and strike targets without human input.

AI is cutting decision cycles to improve battlefield speed, which at the same time raises the risk of accidental war. Simulations of escalation show that autonomous systems can trigger unintended counterattacks.

Almost all of this is occurring without much regulation or agreement. The US and China pledged in 2024 to keep humans in control of nuclear decisions, but there is no broad global treaty governing AI weapons.

The private sector, particularly start-ups and investors, plays a central role in AI weapons, unlike the state-dominated nuclear era.