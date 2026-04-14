/'Will finish what is left of Iran': Trump's sends chilling warning to Tehran after peace talks collapse

Within hours of the talks collapsing, Trump formally announced the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, declaring: ‘Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz.’ Trump also warned that other nations would participate in the blockade, though he declined to specify which countries. CENTCOM later clarified that traffic between non-Iranian ports would be permitted to continue, narrowing the stated scope of enforcement.