'We can't endure this anymore': Miami Beach slaps curfew on spring break after shootings - see pics

The US city of Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency and will impose a curfew this weekend to stem a wave of violence linked to the influx of revellers to Florida for spring break.
(Photograph:AFP)
Two shootings left five people injured
The decision comes after two shootings that left five people injured in recent days. In a press release, police said, officers were patrolling the 700 block of Ocean Drive around 1:00 am (local time) when they heard gunfire.
The police informed that they located two women who had been injured and had non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to local hospitals.
Officers detain two people
Reports have also stated that officers detained two people at the scene and recovered firearms.
The official release noted that one of those people has since been released and officers are still searching for the primary shooting suspect.
'We can't endure this anymore'
Mayor Dan Gelber said Monday as he announced the decision, "We can't endure this anymore."
"We don't ask for spring break. We don't promote it. We don't encourage it. We just endure it, and frankly, it's not something we want to endure. We don't want spring break."
Curfew for the South Beach
Mayor Dan Gelber imposed both a state of emergency and curfew for the South Beach area from 12:01 am (local time) this Thursday to 6 am (local time) Monday. Authorities plan to renew it next week.
Police seize firearms
They have seized 37 firearms in three days, Police Chief Richard Clements said Monday.
Every year in the spring, hordes of partygoers take over the Miami Beach waterfront for late-night drinking parties that can quickly turn ugly.
Residents oppose the social gatherings
It is part of the collective college experience of generations of US students, but residents have increasingly opposed the social gatherings despite the contribution to the local economy.