'We are fighting for visibility:' Thousands of South Africans gather for 33rd Pride march - see pics

The US embassy had flagged Santon as a potential target, therefore before the event was held there with tight security.
The march, which had been put on hold for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, resumed after receiving a go-ahead from authorities.
(Photograph:AFP)
Fighting for visibility
An LGBTQ activist Anold Mulaisho in a conversation with AFP said, "We are fighting for visibility and we are always in danger, so me hearing of the terrorist attack (warning) didn't even bother me."
The activist further stated that his family also rejected him and if he dies he will not be missed by anyone.
(Photograph:AFP)
US's warning unfortunate
South African President Cyril Ramaphsoa described the US warning as 'unfortunate' and 'creating panic.'
(Photograph:AFP)
The first nation to legalise gay marriage
When it comes to LGBTQ rights, South Africa boasts some of the most progressive laws in the world.
It was the first nation in Africa to legalise gay marriage. But in reality, stigmas continue to exist.
(Photograph:AFP)
We still have a very long way
A doctor during the march said, "queer people... are killed every single day". "We still have a very long way (to go), the law is there but the practice and the mindset in our community hasn't changed. We are still working on that, and hoping for a better future."