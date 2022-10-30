'We are fighting for visibility:' Thousands of South Africans gather for 33rd Pride march - see pics

Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 12:32 PM(IST)

Thousands of individuals in South Arica turned out for the 33rd Pride march on Saturday (October 29), despite a possible warning of a potential attack.

A go-ahead from government

The US embassy had flagged Santon as a potential target, therefore before the event was held there with tight security.

The march, which had been put on hold for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, resumed after receiving a go-ahead from authorities.

(Photograph:AFP)