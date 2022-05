First real celebration

It is the first time Real supporters have had a chance to gather without wearing masks for a celebration after the COVID-19 pandemic as the club's last league title triumph in 2020 was in the middle of lockdown.

The party started in the stadium with captain Marcelo leading the show.

It was a record-breaking day for the Brazilian defender who won his 24th piece of silverware with Real to leapfrog Gento as the player with the most trophy wins in the club's 120-year history.

(Photograph:AFP)