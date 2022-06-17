Watergate scandal: Here is a timeline of how events unfolded

Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 09:54 AM(IST)

Here is a timeline of how the events unfolded.

On June 17, 1972, Watergate erupted, one of the most spectacular political scandals in US history which led two years later to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.

Five 'burglars'

On the night of June 16 to 17, 1972, five men are arrested at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate hotel and office complex in Washington.

The so-called "plumbers," clad in surgical gloves, are armed with photographic and recording equipment.

The next day The Washington Post slaps on its front page the break-in which took place at the height of the reelection campaign of Republican president Richard Nixon.

Two young journalists, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, name James McCord, a member of Nixon's reelection committee and an ex-member of the CIA, as one of the intruders.

The reporters say the break-in was clearly linked to the White House.

On June 22, Nixon denies any involvement by his administration in the affair, which attracts little public attention.

