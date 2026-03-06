/Watched Siren's Kiss yet? 7 K-dramas of Kim Jung Hyun you shouldn't miss

From Show School 2017 to Crash Landing on You, Kim Jung Hyun has made a mark as one of the renowned actors in the South Korean entertainment industry. Here are few of the shows of Kim Jung Hyun you can binge-watch.
South Korean actor Kim Jung Hyun is known for his versatile roles in dramas including Mr. Queen, Welcome to Waikiki, and Crash Landing on You, among others. He gained prominence for his intense acting in different genres. With his latest performance in Siren's Kiss, let's take a look at other shows of his, which you can binge-watch.
The South Korean show is an ongoing romantic thriller show that tells the story of an ace insurance fraud investigator as he dangerously entangles with an act auctioneer, who is suspected of being at the center of a series of mysterious deaths.
The show follows the story of a group of students who go through several ups and downs as they try to cope with their personal problems as well as deal with a corrupt system at school.
The comedy-filled show tells the story of three clueless men who open a guesthouse named Waikiki to fund their dream of making a movie, even if they do not know how to run it.
The South Korean romance show is about a man who does not have much time to live. However, he tries to do everything he can to help a woman whose life was destroyed because of him.
Playing the role of Gu Seung Jun catapulted him into global fame, and many fell in love with his character. The show tells the story of a paragliding mishap that drops a South Korean heiress in North Korea and into the life of an army officer, who decides he will help her hide.
The romantic-comedy show is a time travel story that goes back and forth from the Joseon period to the modern day in which a successful and free-spirited chef finds himself in a strange situation when he wakes up in the body of Queen Cheorin in the Joseon period.
Set in the 1980s, it tells the story of the friendship between two bus attendants, Yeong-rye and Jong-hee, and their affectionate first love surrounding Jae-pil.