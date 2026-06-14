/Watched Serendipity's Embrace? 8 similar k-dramas you shouldn't miss

South Korean show Serendipity's Embrace is all about the nostalgia of friends-to-lovers and reconnecting-after-years tropes. The show captures the perfect energy of love and comedy. Here are a few of the similar shows you can binge-watch.
South Korean dramas with a blend of nostalgia, missed connections, and heart-fluttering romance, Serendipity's Embrace struck a chord with viewers looking for a comforting yet emotional love story. It follows the story of a sceptical animation producer who unexpectedly reunites with her first love from high school after a decade apart, reigniting old feelings and second chances.
The romantic comedy show tells the story of a woman who returns to South Korea from the US to reboot her life after facing a tragic situation. Reuniting with her childhood friend in her hometown, how it blossoms into love forms the main crux of the story.
The Midnight Romance in Hagwon tells the story of Seo Hye Jin, a respected veteran instructor at a competitive cram school in Seoul's Daechi-dong. Her quiet life is disrupted when her former troublemaker student Lee Jun Ho quits his corporate job to become a rookie instructor at the very same academy.
Love Scout follows the story of Kang Ji-yoon, a workaholic CEO of a headhunting firm, and her highly competent secretary, Yoo Eun-ho.
My Man Is Cupid follows the story of a love fairy who inadvertently falls in love with a woman whose romantic partners always have a near-death experience. The finale resolves the tricky human-deity dilemma perfectly. Sang-hyuk loses his wings and is reborn as a human.
My Secret Romance is all about an individual named Yoo Mi, who is devastated to learn that her new employer is the man she once had an illicit affair with. Things get tough for her when he takes revenge on her for disappearing the next morning.
My Dearest Nemesis tells the story of Baek Su Jeong leading a planning team at a renowned department store. She meets her new boss, Ban Ju Yeon, her first love from an online game 16 years ago, stirring up memories of when he confessed his feelings, but she rejected him.
The rom-com drama revolves around Do Min Ik, a competent director who loses his ability to recognise faces; he becomes dependent on Jung Gal Hee, his secretary, and eventually develops feelings for her.
It tells the story of a passionate architect who loses his heart to a free-spirited woman and sets out to reunite with her on the streets of Seoul.