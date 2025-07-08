/Watched Law and the City yet? 8 Courtroom K-dramas you need to check out

These dramas feature compelling characters who navigate intricate legal systems, uncover corruption, and fight for justice. The k-dramas often incorporate elements of romance, fantasy, or revenge alongside the legal proceedings.
With gripping storylines, which often involve legal battles, corruption, and realistic cases. From "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" to "Suspicious Partner," here are some legal K-dramas that strike a perfect balance between lighthearted moments and intense courtroom dramas.
Another great drama of Lee Jong Suk! Big Mouth tells the story of an underperforming lawyer, caught up in a murder case, who gets pegged as the notorious swindler, Big Mouth. It is available to watch on JioHotstar.
With lighthearted moments of friendships and thoughtful storytelling, it is one of the best legal K-dramas! The show tells the story of Woo Young Woo, who is a young lawyer with Asperger's syndrome. She boasts a high IQ, an impressive memory, and a wonderfully creative thought process, but she struggles with everyday interactions. It is available to watch on Netflix.
The Devil Judge is set in a dystopian future, in which a ruthless judge turns the courtroom into a live television show and takes the vote of citizens to dish out some of the most brutal punishments. It is available to watch on Viki and Netflix.
Vincenzo tells the story of a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who, during a visit to his motherland, gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice. It is currently streaming on Netflix.
The show tells the story of Noh Ji Wook, a senior prosecutor, and his trainee, Eun Bong-hee, who work together to apprehend a serial killer, only to slowly uncover how their respective pasts intertwine. It is available to watch on Viki, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, and Netflix.
Juvenile Justice tells the story of a tough judge who balances her aversion to minor offenders with firm beliefs on justice and punishment as she tackles complex cases inside a juvenile court. It is available to watch on Netflix.
Lawless Lawyer tells the story of Lawyer Bong Sang Pil, who establishes his firm and hires a problematic attorney, Ha Jae Yi. They work together to fight injustice while searching for clues pointing to his mother's murderer. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player.