Watched Law and the City yet? 8 Courtroom K-dramas you need to check out

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 14:10 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 14:10 IST

These dramas feature compelling characters who navigate intricate legal systems, uncover corruption, and fight for justice. The k-dramas often incorporate elements of romance, fantasy, or revenge alongside the legal proceedings.

Popular courtoom k-dramas
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Popular courtoom k-dramas

With gripping storylines, which often involve legal battles, corruption, and realistic cases. From "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" to "Suspicious Partner," here are some legal K-dramas that strike a perfect balance between lighthearted moments and intense courtroom dramas.

Big Mouth
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Big Mouth

Another great drama of Lee Jong Suk! Big Mouth tells the story of an underperforming lawyer, caught up in a murder case, who gets pegged as the notorious swindler, Big Mouth. It is available to watch on JioHotstar.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

With lighthearted moments of friendships and thoughtful storytelling, it is one of the best legal K-dramas! The show tells the story of Woo Young Woo, who is a young lawyer with Asperger's syndrome. She boasts a high IQ, an impressive memory, and a wonderfully creative thought process, but she struggles with everyday interactions. It is available to watch on Netflix.

The Devil Judge
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Devil Judge

The Devil Judge is set in a dystopian future, in which a ruthless judge turns the courtroom into a live television show and takes the vote of citizens to dish out some of the most brutal punishments. It is available to watch on Viki and Netflix.

Vincenzo
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Vincenzo

Vincenzo tells the story of a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who, during a visit to his motherland, gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Suspicious Partner
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Suspicious Partner

The show tells the story of Noh Ji Wook, a senior prosecutor, and his trainee, Eun Bong-hee, who work together to apprehend a serial killer, only to slowly uncover how their respective pasts intertwine. It is available to watch on Viki, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, and Netflix.

Juvenile Justice
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Juvenile Justice

Juvenile Justice tells the story of a tough judge who balances her aversion to minor offenders with firm beliefs on justice and punishment as she tackles complex cases inside a juvenile court. It is available to watch on Netflix.

Lawless Lawyer
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Lawless Lawyer

Lawless Lawyer tells the story of Lawyer Bong Sang Pil, who establishes his firm and hires a problematic attorney, Ha Jae Yi. They work together to fight injustice while searching for clues pointing to his mother's murderer. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player.




