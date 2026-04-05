/Watched In Your Radiant Season? 6 must-watch k-dramas of Han Ji Hyun

From Spice Up Our Love to In Your Radiant Season, Han Hi Jyun has established herself as one of the renowned actresses in the South Korean showbiz industry. Let's take a look at a few of the shows she has been part of.
South Korean actress Han Ji Hyun is recognised for her breakout role as Joo Seok Kyung in the hit drama series The Penthouse: War in Life. She began as a model before transitioning to acting, gaining significant attention for her role as an antagonist in The Penthouse, which increased her popularity both in South Korea and internationally. She has taken on leading roles, such as Do Hae-yi in Cheer Up, and appeared in the 2024 drama No Gain No Love.
The show tells the story of a chaebol who learns about love when he meets Seo Yeon Seo, facing her overnight change and intense romance. How love blossoms forms the main crux of the story.
The Penthouse: War in Life tells the story of residents of Hera Palace, who live a life of wrath and prestige. However, secrets are revealed, and relationships crumble behind the closed doors after a death takes place in the 200-storey building. The show so far has aired three seasons.
The medical drama tells the story of Doctor Cha Jung Woo, a cold, brilliant plastic surgeon haunted by his fiance's murder. He reluctantly teams up with Lee Min Hyung, a passionate violent crimes detective, to solve cases by performing reconstructive surgeries on crime victims.
The romance show follows the story of Do Hoon, who divorces his wife Soo Jin when he learns that he has Alzheimer's disease. They meet again after 5 years, and Soo Jin learns the main reason behind the divorce. She overcomes the pain and suffering and decides to be by Do Hoon's side during his difficult time.
Cheer Up tells the story of a working-class girl who joins her college's down-and-out cheerleading team, where she finds friendship, love, and an old-school campus mystery.
The romance show follows the story of a man named Chan, who lives every day like a summer vacation, and a woman who has locked herself in winter. However, an unpredictable love blossoms between the duo, as if it were written in fate. How the duo meets and ends up as a couple forms the main crux of the story.