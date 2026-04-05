LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Watched In Your Radiant Season? 6 must-watch k-dramas of Han Ji Hyun

Watched In Your Radiant Season? 6 must-watch k-dramas of Han Ji Hyun

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Apr 05, 2026, 12:17 IST | Updated: Apr 05, 2026, 12:17 IST

From Spice Up Our Love to In Your Radiant Season, Han Hi Jyun has established herself as one of the renowned actresses in the South Korean showbiz industry. Let's take a look at a few of the shows she has been part of.

About Han Ji Hyun and popular dramas she has featured in
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

About Han Ji Hyun and popular dramas she has featured in

South Korean actress Han Ji Hyun is recognised for her breakout role as Joo Seok Kyung in the hit drama series The Penthouse: War in Life. She began as a model before transitioning to acting, gaining significant attention for her role as an antagonist in The Penthouse, which increased her popularity both in South Korea and internationally. She has taken on leading roles, such as Do Hae-yi in Cheer Up, and appeared in the 2024 drama No Gain No Love.

Spice Up Our Love
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Spice Up Our Love

The show tells the story of a chaebol who learns about love when he meets Seo Yeon Seo, facing her overnight change and intense romance. How love blossoms forms the main crux of the story.

The Penthouse: War in Life
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Penthouse: War in Life

The Penthouse: War in Life tells the story of residents of Hera Palace, who live a life of wrath and prestige. However, secrets are revealed, and relationships crumble behind the closed doors after a death takes place in the 200-storey building. The show so far has aired three seasons.

Face Me
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Face Me

The medical drama tells the story of Doctor Cha Jung Woo, a cold, brilliant plastic surgeon haunted by his fiance's murder. He reluctantly teams up with Lee Min Hyung, a passionate violent crimes detective, to solve cases by performing reconstructive surgeries on crime victims.

The Wind Blows
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Wind Blows

The romance show follows the story of Do Hoon, who divorces his wife Soo Jin when he learns that he has Alzheimer's disease. They meet again after 5 years, and Soo Jin learns the main reason behind the divorce. She overcomes the pain and suffering and decides to be by Do Hoon's side during his difficult time.

Cheer Up
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Cheer Up

Cheer Up tells the story of a working-class girl who joins her college's down-and-out cheerleading team, where she finds friendship, love, and an old-school campus mystery.

In Your Radiant Season
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

In Your Radiant Season

The romance show follows the story of a man named Chan, who lives every day like a summer vacation, and a woman who has locked herself in winter. However, an unpredictable love blossoms between the duo, as if it were written in fate. How the duo meets and ends up as a couple forms the main crux of the story.

Trending Photo

'Deranged lunatic': US lawmakers calls for Trump's removal over Iran threat; betting grows on invoking 25th amendment - What's happening
9

'Deranged lunatic': US lawmakers calls for Trump's removal over Iran threat; betting grows on invoking 25th amendment - What's happening

From 'war winding up' to 'open the fu**ing Strait': Trump shifts deadline AGAIN, fills Easter weekend with expletive-filled ultimatum to Iran
9

From 'war winding up' to 'open the fu**ing Strait': Trump shifts deadline AGAIN, fills Easter weekend with expletive-filled ultimatum to Iran

Artemis II photos: A crescent Earth and an iconic Moon basin seen for the first time by the human eye
8

Artemis II photos: A crescent Earth and an iconic Moon basin seen for the first time by the human eye

Has Section 4 of 25th Amendment ever been used? Trump's 'Open the F--kin’ Strait' remark triggers concerns
7

Has Section 4 of 25th Amendment ever been used? Trump's 'Open the F--kin’ Strait' remark triggers concerns

New OTT releases this week (April 6-12, 2026): Tu Yaa Main, O'Romeo, The Boys- Watch these 6 movies and shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
7

New OTT releases this week (April 6-12, 2026): Tu Yaa Main, O'Romeo, The Boys- Watch these 6 movies and shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more