/Watched In Your Radiant Season? 6 must-watch k-dramas of Han Ji Hyun

South Korean actress Han Ji Hyun is recognised for her breakout role as Joo Seok Kyung in the hit drama series The Penthouse: War in Life. She began as a model before transitioning to acting, gaining significant attention for her role as an antagonist in The Penthouse, which increased her popularity both in South Korea and internationally. She has taken on leading roles, such as Do Hae-yi in Cheer Up, and appeared in the 2024 drama No Gain No Love.