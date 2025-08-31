/Watched Genie, Make a Wish? 6 k-dramas of Bae Suzy you should check out!

LOGIN
Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 31, 2025, 20:30 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 20:30 IST

Bae Suzy, a former member of girl group Miss A, made her debut in the series Dream High and then went on to star in some of the successful shows. Let's check out the K-dramas of Bae Suzy, and we can binge-watch.

South Korean idol and actress Bae Suzy has showcased her versatility and established herself as one of the talented artists. She has been praised for her portrayal of complex characters as well as her earlier acclaimed roles in Doona and Start Up, among others. Here are a few of the K-dramas she has been part of.

Dream High
Dream High

The show revolves around a group of different individuals who enroll in a popular performing arts school and aspire to become idol stars. Along the way, they discover the true meaning of friendship, love, and life.

Uncontrollably Fond
Uncontrollably Fond

The romantic show tells the story of two childhood sweethearts who get separated due to unforeseen circumstances. Years later, fate decides to bring them closer when they work on a documentary.

While You Were Sleeping
While You Were Sleeping

The show follows the story of three individuals who have the power of precognition, help each other prevent disastrous incidents, and take down a corrupt lawyer.

Start-Up
Start-Up

It tells the story of young entrepreneurs who strive hard to turn their tech dreams into reality while attempting to find love and success in this competitive world.

Doona
Doona

The show, which is adapted from Naver Webtoon The Girl Downstairs, tells the story of a student who moves into the same shared house as Lee Doo-Na, an attractive idol who has taken early retirement. The student becomes increasingly interested in Doo-Na's mysterious life.

Vagabond
Vagabond

Vagabond is about a stuntman who is involved in a tragic airplane crash and ends up discovering a national corruption scandal in the process.

Watched Genie, Make a Wish? 6 k-dramas of Bae Suzy you should check out!
