/Watched Bloodhouds season 2 yet? 7 must-watch k-dramas of Lee Sang Yi you shouldn't miss

My Demon is all about Heiress Do Do Hee, who is an adversary to many, and Jung Koo Won is a powerful entity. When Jung Koo Won loses his powers, he must collaborate with Do Do Hee to regain them, and sparks fly between them as they embark on their journey. In this show, Lee Sang Yi plays the role of Joo Seok-hoon, Cheon-sook's nephew and CEO of Mirae Investment, an affiliate of Mirae Group.