/Watched Art of Sarah yet? 7 Must-watch K-dramas of Lee Jun Hyuk

Lee Jun Hyuk has been part of several renowned projects, including Love Scout and Vigilante, among others. Let's take a look at a few of the shows he has featured in. The South Korean actor's latest drama to release is The Art of Sarah.
Renowned South Korean actor Lee Jun Hyuk is garnering attention for his latest role as Park Mu Gyeong, the team leader of the Violent Crimes Unit at the Seoul Metropolitan Police. The actor has been part of several other projects, including Dark Hole, A Poem a Day, Designated Survivor: 60 Days, and Vigilante, among others. Here are a few of the shows of Lee Jun Hyuk you can binge-watch.
The thriller show tells the story of Lee Yun-seong, who was raised by his father's best friend, Lee Jin-pyo, and joins the Blue House as an IT expert to avenge his father, who was killed while saving Jin-pyo.
The mystery-thriller follows the story of ten people from different walks of life who travel back in time to lead a perfect life. However, baffling cases take place and bring a twist to their fates.
The action drama is all about Kim Ji Yong, a student at the police academy, who lost his mother at the hands of a local gangster when he was young. He later becomes a vigilante and kills criminals.
The South Korean crime thriller legal drama follows the story of Seo Dong-jae, who has a bleak future at the Cheongju District Prosecutors' Office due to the stigma attached to his past work. Assigned the case of a murdered high school girl, he navigates between his intuition as a prosecutor and his opportunism.
The coming-of-age story is about a former couple who are forced to come together again when a documentary they shot in high school goes viral. How they get pulled into each other's lives and navigate themselves forms the main crux of the story.
The series focuses on Hwang Si-mok, a prosecutor with a lack of empathy, who uses his wits and investigation skills to solve a murder case linked to corruption scandals inside South Korea's legal system.
The workplace romance drama tells the story of the professional relationship between a workaholic CEO and her highly capable secretary, which begins to blur as he helps with daily life skills.
The recently released South Korean drama focuses on Sarah Kim, who creates a new identity for herself with carefully constructed lies; then a body is found and identified as hers; gradually, the investigation uncovers the truth, while Sarah's double life crumbles.