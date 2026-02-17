/Watched Art of Sarah yet? 7 Must-watch K-dramas of Lee Jun Hyuk

Renowned South Korean actor Lee Jun Hyuk is garnering attention for his latest role as Park Mu Gyeong, the team leader of the Violent Crimes Unit at the Seoul Metropolitan Police. The actor has been part of several other projects, including Dark Hole, A Poem a Day, Designated Survivor: 60 Days, and Vigilante, among others. Here are a few of the shows of Lee Jun Hyuk you can binge-watch.