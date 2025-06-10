/Watched An Incurable Case of Love yet? 7 Must-watch Japanese dramas

Published: Jun 10, 2025, 13:40 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 13:40 IST
From Alice in Borderland to An Incurable Case of Love, here are some of the popular Japanese dramas you should check out.
Popular Japanese Dramas you shouldn't give a miss
Japanese dramas or J-dramas have delivered some of the popular shows that have gained international recognition. Here's the list of you can binge-watch.
Mischievous Kiss: Love in Tokyo
Alice in Borderland tells the story of an obsessed gamer Arisu who suddenly finds himself in a strange emptied-out version of Tokyo in which he and his friends must compete in dangerous games to survive. It is available to watch on Netflix. The show has two seasons.
Alice in Borderland
An Incurable Case of Love
An Incurable Case of Love tells the story of a woman who falls in love with a doctor after she witnesses him saving a lie of a stranger on the road. Seeing him she decides to become a nurse to meet him again, but soon she discovers, he is not what she thought him to be. It is available to watch on streaming giant Netflix.
Meet Me After School
Meet Me After School tells the story of a school teacher and her former student reconnecting after three years, sharing a forbidden attraction that scarred them both. The show is available to watch on Netflix and Rakuten Viki.
Love and Fortune
Love and Fortune tells the story of a frustrated thirty-year-old Wako, who can't stop herself from being interested in high schooler Yumeaki, despite their age gap. The show is available to watch on Netflix.
Hold My Hand at Twilight
Hold My Hand at Twilight tells the story of Soramamae who leaves the countryside for Tokyo in pursuit of a childhood friend and fiancé. But instead, he meets a scrappy young musician, Oto. By some odd circumstance, the two end up leaving under the same roof. It is available to watch on Rakuten Viki.
My Beautiful Man
My Beautiful Man is based on Japanese novel series titled Yuu Nagira. It tells the story of seventeen-year-old Hira, who is at the bottom of the class and tries to remain invisible at school, never wanting to open up so that his stuttering gets exposed. The show is complex with a cozy atmosphere, sensual scenes, and comedy still making its way through all of the obstacles.