Watch these films to remember the resilience and the challenges faced by the girl child

International Day of the Girl Child, is observed globally on October 11, to increase awareness about gender inequality, equal access to education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care, and protection from discrimination, violence and forced child marriage. The grassroots reality is however not very reassuring as the world over, gender based violence and discrimination continue to hit the headlines. Here is our list of films that you can watch to be aware of the resilience, strength and also the heartbreaking reality of being born a girl.