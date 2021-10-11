Watch these films to remember the resilience and the challenges faced by the girl child

Ajji

Ajji: Violation of marginalised girl children is commonplace and often hits the headlines and in many cases remains unreported. This Yoodlee production and Devashish Makhija directorial is a wrenching tale of the rape of a little girl in a slum and delienates the apathy of the justice system to her violation. The film reminds us of similar cases that happen routinely and are forgotten quickly till another harrowing episode is reported. What makes the film different is the way the silent anger of a grandmother takes over the narrative and orchestrates revenge. The film reminds that every little girl has value and must be cherished and protected not just by her loved ones but the society in which she lives and the law that is meant to watch over her but often looks away. The film stars Sushama Deshpande, Sharvani Suryavanshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Sadiya Siddiqui, Vikas Kumar, Manuj Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Kiran Khoje, and Smita Tambe.

