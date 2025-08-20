LOGIN
Watch These 7 Best Madelyn Cline TV Shows and Movies on Netflix and More

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 20:11 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 20:11 IST

From Hit shows like Outer Banks to blockbuster movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Madelyn Cline's star is on the rise in Hollywood. So let's take a look at 7 of her performances across movies and TV, and where to stream them.

(Photograph: AFP)

Madelyn Cline has quickly risen to fame as one of Hollywood’s most promising young stars, thanks to her breakout role in Outer Banks. She has gone on to feature in a mix of hit shows and blockbuster films. So here are seven of Madelyn Cline’s best TV shows and movies.

Outer Banks
(Photograph: X)

Outer Banks

Madelyn Cline stars as Sarah Cameron in the show that made her a household name. Outer Banks follows a group of teens caught in a treasure hunt filled with danger, mystery, and romance. You can watch the show on Netflix.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
(Photograph: X)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

In Rian Johnson’s star-studded whodunit, Cline plays Whiskey, a sharp and ambitious influencer caught in the chaos of a billionaire’s murder-mystery party. You can watch the movie on Netflix.

Boy Erased
(Photograph: X)

Boy Erased

Madelyn Cline stars alongside Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, and Russell Crowe in this emotional drama and more than holds her own. You can watch the film on Prime Video.

Stranger Things
(Photograph: X)

Stranger Things

Before Outer Banks, Cline made a brief but memorable appearance in Stranger Things Season 2. You can watch the show on Netflix.

What Breaks the Ice
(Photograph: X)

What Breaks the Ice

In this coming-of-age indie drama, Cline stars as Emily, a teen who forms an intense friendship during one summer that takes a dark and tragic turn.

The Giant
(Photograph: X)

The Giant

This psychological thriller tells the haunting story of Charlotte, who returns to her hometown only to be confronted with a string of murders that echo her traumatic past. You can rent the film on Apple TV and Prime Video.

I Know What You Did Last Summer
(Photograph: x)

I Know What You Did Last Summer

In this soft reboot of the iconic '90s slasher film, set 27 years after the events of the first film in the franchise. Madelyn Cline plays Danica Richards and stars alongside Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. You can rent the film on Apple TV and Prime Video.

