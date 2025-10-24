LOGIN
Watch these 6 Indian spy movies and dramas that redefine suspense on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and more

Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Oct 24, 2025, 20:08 IST | Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 20:08 IST

From an intense drama, The Night Manager, to the gripping The Family Man, here is the combined list of 6 Indian spy movies and dramas that redefine suspense in the most entertaining way. 

Best spy movies and dramas
With high-stakes missions, courageous operations, and intense action sequences, that's what makes the spy genre equally thrilling and entertaining.

From Baby to The Family Man, check out some popular spy shows and movies that highlight the challenges and dangers faced by Indian spies while protecting their country from international threats. Check the lists below.

Agent Vinod
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The movie focuses on an agent named Vinod, who is on a secret mission to find the reason behind the death of Rajan, his colleague. His globe-trotting mission to find the truth takes him to Morocco, Latvia, and Karachi, and ends up as part of a terrorist conspiracy.

The Family Man
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The highly acclaimed show revolves around Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man, who is crushed between his secret life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), and family. How he tries to create a balance in his familial responsibilities along with his highly secretive special cell mission.

The Night Manager
Where to watch: JioHotstar

Starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, along with Sobhita Dhulipala, in a show that revolves around the night manager of a hotel that is situated in Dhaka, who finds himself embroiled in a dangerous set of scenes after he is recruited by the Indian intelligence agency team RAW to unfold the inner circle of a powerful arms dealer.

Bard of Blood
Where to watch: Netflix

The drama hinges on the storyline of a RAW agent named Kabir Anand, who is a courageous analyst and a sleeper agent. He travels to Balochistan for his mission after four Indian spies are caught.

Special Ops
Where to watch: JioHotstar

The show focuses on a RAW agent named Himmat Singh, who heads a special task force to track those behind the parliament attack.

Baby
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

Akshay Kumar plays the role of an elite Indian intelligence officer, Ajay, who perpetually strives to detect and eliminate terrorists and their plots to make the nation free from terrorists and bad deeds, but later he understands that it is not possible.

