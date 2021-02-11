WASP: How Israel's new surveillance network tracks & locks moving targets

Israel's WASP complies with a wide range of aerial platforms such as tactical UAVs, drones, fixed and rotary-wing aircraft or tethered surveillance balloons.

Israel's WASP

Israel unveiled a new type of cutting-edge, surveillance technology called the WASP(Wide Area Surveillance Payload) meant for ariel

surveillance. The advanced system can be attached to UAVs.

Israel Aerospace Industries(IAI) which is the country's major aerospace and aviation manufacturer stated that the WASP allows reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence gathering fusing all capabilities simultaneously.

WASP ensures surveillance over a wide area and locks on to moving targets using algorithms. It can undertake missions day and night and can target potential interest areas, moving beyond just human surveillance in a drone.

(Photograph:AFP)