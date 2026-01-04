/Was Rafale used? Here’s how RAF and French jets took out an ISIS underground facility in Syria

Yes, Rafale jets were used. French Rafale and British RAF Typhoon FGR4 jets carried out a joint strike on January 3, 2026, destroying an ISIS underground weapons facility near Palmyra using precision-guided bombs, backed by aerial refuelling and coalition intelligence.
French Dassault Rafale jets participated January 3 2026 joint operation against underground ISIS facility near Palmyra Syria according Eurasian Times analysis and Defence sources. Rafale represents France's primary frontline combat warplane equipped air-to-ground strikes with precision-guided munitions serving primary platform French airstrikes against ISIS targets Syria Iraq since 2015 Operation Chammal counter-terrorism campaign.
Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 multirole fighter jets deployed precision-guided Paveway IV bombs targeting multiple access tunnel entrances leading underground facility according Ministry of Defence official statement. Typhoon aircraft fired approximately six to eight precision guided bombs collapsing access tunnels preventing further facility use weapons storage underground ammunition depots.
Paveway IV precision-guided munitions employ laser-guidance systems enabling accurate targeting tunnel openings rather than deep underground penetration according weapons documentation. Laser targeting systems allow Typhoon pilots maintaining constant illumination targets throughout bomb descent ensuring impact near exact location tunnel entrance minimising surrounding terrain damage.
RAF Voyager KC2/KC3 aerial refuelling tanker supported Typhoon FGR4 aircraft providing mid-air refuelling capability enabling extended combat zone time according Ministry Defence operational documentation. Refuelling capability extended aircraft on-station time enabling sustained operations locating facility targeting accuracy ensuring precision munition employment.
Underground facility located mountainous terrain north ancient city Palmyra Syria contained weapons explosives storage previously occupied ISIS assessed through intelligence analysis. Area surrounding facility assessed completely devoid civilian habitation ensuring zero civilian risk operation precision strike.
French Rafale jets equipped Storm Shadow SCALP-EG cruise missiles enabling long-range precision strikes against hardened underground targets according weapons capability documentation. France deployed twelve SCALP missiles against ISIS targets Syria December 2015 January 2016 Operation Chammal demonstrating Rafale operational capability delivering cruise missiles hardened facility targets.
French military participation Operation Inherent Resolve coalition campaign combating ISIS Iraq Syria commenced September 2014 included numerous airstrike missions according international coalition documentation. Operation Chammal represents sustained French military commitment counter-terrorism Middle East preventing ISIS resurgence maintaining regional stability long-term security objectives.