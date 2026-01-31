/Was a ‘fake body’ used to mislead media after Epstein’s death? What newly released records reveal

More than five years after Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell, each fresh disclosure continues to deepen public debate and mistrust surrounding his case. Around three million pages of records, along with nearly 180,000 images and about 2,000 videos, were made public on Friday by the Department of Justice. The release came six weeks after the Justice Department missed a deadline set under a law signed by US President Donald Trump, which required all Epstein-related material to be disclosed in the interest of transparency.