/Want to buy a Tesla car? 5 iconic petrol legends that are now EVs

Here are the top luxury electric vehicles: Ford Mustang Mach-E, GM EVs, BYD, Mercedes EQ, and BMW i Series. These EVs blend long range, high tech, and premium design, perfect alternatives to Tesla for eco-friendly, stylish driving.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E turns the classic car into an electric SUV. It offers up to 320 miles of range and 480 horsepower in its GT model, blending Mustang style with modern EV power. Price starts around $44,000.
GM offers several electric models like the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Hummer EV. These trucks combine strong performance, long range, and tech features, with prices ranging from $40,000 to over $100,000.
BYD, a leading Chinese EV maker, produces models like the Tang EV and Han EV. Known for advanced battery tech and competitive pricing, BYD’s luxury EVs offer ranges up to 375 miles and prices starting around $45,000.
Mercedes-Benz EQ models like the EQS and EQE bring classic luxury to electric cars. Ranges from 300 to 400 miles and advanced tech like the MBUX Hyperscreen, prices start around $80,000.
BMW’s electric lineup includes the i4 sedan and iX SUV. These cars offer sporty driving, range up to 300 miles, and premium interiors. Pricing begins near $55,000, combining BMW’s driving heritage with EV innovation.
These electric vehicles offer strong performance, longer ranges, and advanced technology. They provide an alternative to Tesla with unique designs and brand legacies.
As more petrol car legends go toward electric cars, buyers have exciting options beyond Tesla. These luxury EVs combine style, comfort, and sustainability for the modern driver.