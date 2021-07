Want to become a space tourist? Here is all you need to do

All you'll need is a bit of patience. And a lot of money.

Thrill-seekers will soon be able to get their adrenaline kicks, and envy-inducing Instagram snaps, from the final frontier, as space tourism finally lifts off.

Who's offering spaceflights?

Two companies are offering short "suborbital" hops of a few minutes: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, founded by Richard Branson.

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket takes off vertically before the crew capsule detaches and crosses the Karman line (62 miles, or 100 kilometers, in altitude), before falling back to Earth with three parachutes.

Virgin Galactic uses a massive carrier plane, which takes off from a horizontal runway then drops a rocket-powered spaceplane. This in turn soars to over 50 miles altitude before gliding back.

In both cases, up to six passengers are able to unbuckle from their seats to experience a few minutes of weightlessness and take in the view of Earth from space.

(Photograph:AFP)