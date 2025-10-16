/Waiting for Our Fault OTT release? Watch these 6 best romantic movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Highly acclaimed, Our Fault: Culpa Nuestra is set to entertain the audience with its steamy and enthralling content. Before its release, take a look at some other romantic movies that will keep you busy until the new instalment of the movie comes out.
Get some popcorn and get ready for Our Fault: Culpa Nuestra, as the movie releases on Amazon Prime Video. Surely, the movie has garnered acclaim for its captivating story and for thrilling its audience. Meanwhile, you can check the list of 6 films based on the romance genre, similar to Our Fault: Culpa Nuestra.
Where to watch: Netflix
The story follows an ambitious American girl who moves to Oxford, England, to pursue her higher education and fulfil her dreams. However, the story takes an unexpected turn when she falls in love with a charming local boy, who turns out to be her professor.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The movie revolves around Solene, who is a single mother and resumes her new beginning by finding herself falling in unexpected love with Hayes Campbell, a young singer.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A movie of Louisa Clark who starts working as a caretaker of Will Traynor, who is a paralysed and a rude man, who doesn't want anyone to take care of him. However, the caretaker changes his life, bringing calmness and love into his chaotic life.
Where to watch: Netflix
The story of Krish and Vaani, who fall in love with each other but later navigate through illnesses, facing the highs and lows as Vaani's memory gradually fades.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The movie revolves around a man named Jaggi, who madly falls in love with Kartika. He goes beyond in love and tries to convey his feelings. However, things become complicated because Kartika leaves Jaggi and goes to start her life with Gautam in a different country.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Before the release of its next part, you can watch the earlier part that focuses on Noah and Nick's relationship, which is on edge as their parents are trying to separate them. Nick is proving his changed personality to Noah and is willing to strengthen his relationship, as he is no longer the Nick he used to be.