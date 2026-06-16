/Waiting for A Shop for Killers season 2? 6 must-watch similar shows

If A Shop for Killers is one of the South Korean shows you follow, which features the trope of action and mystery, here are a few of the recommended shows with similar themes.
South Korean show A Shop for Killers, adapted from Kang Ji Young's novel, The Murderer's Shopping Mall, follows the story of student Jeong Ji An, who is thrust into the underworld of assassins after the sudden, suspicious death of her mysterious uncle Jeong Jin Man. As the second season is scheduled to release soon, here are a few of the similar shows you can binge-watch.
The South Korean series tells the story of Kim Ji Yong, a student at the police academy, who lost his mother at the hands of a local gangster when he was young; he becomes a vigilante and kills criminals.
Bloodhounds tells the story of two young boxers who band together with a benevolent moneylender to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.
It follows the story of Park Joon-mo, an undercover police officer who infiltrates a massive Gangnam-based drug cartel operating in 1990s Seoul. To take down the organisation, he has to get close to its charismatic and cautious leader, Jung Ki-chul.
Moving tells the story of a group of innocent teenagers with extraordinary abilities who go head-to-head with some of the world's most powerful governments. How they deal with them forms the main crux of the story. The show is officially in the works for season 2.
My Name is all about Yoon Ji-woo, a young woman who joins a powerful drug syndicate to avenge her father's murder. To get close to his killer, she undergoes brutal training, enters the crime ring, and infiltrates the police force as an undercover mole.
Big Mouth revolves around a struggling, low-success lawyer who is framed as a genius con artist, forcing him to take on a massive criminal conspiracy to survive and clear his name. To protect his family and expose the corrupt, privileged elites behind the frame-up, Chang-ho has to adopt the persona of the criminal mastermind while his devoted wife, Ko Mi-ho, works tirelessly on the outside to prove his innocence.