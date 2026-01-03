/VP or Defence minister? Who will take over Venezuela after capture of Nicholas Maduro

Venezuela faces a leadership crisis after the capture of Nicolás Maduro. Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and Defence Minister Padrino López are currently managing the state of emergency.
According to Article 233 of the Venezuelan constitution, the Vice President takes charge during a presidential vacancy. Delcy Rodríguez, who has served as Vice President since 2018, is currently leading official government communications.
Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López has ordered a "massive deployment" of military resources across the country. He condemned the US operation as a "criminal" act and remains the head of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces.
Vice President Delcy Rodríguez spoke on state television following the US strikes to demand "proof of life" for Maduro. As the highest-ranking official remaining, she is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the government.
While the constitution points to the Vice President, the military holds substantial power in Caracas. Padrino López has been a key ally to Maduro and now oversees the nation's security under a state of emergency.
The Venezuelan government declared a state of "External Commotion" and a national emergency on 3 January 2026. This activation of national defence plans puts both Rodríguez and Padrino López at the centre of the response.
The constitution states that if a permanent vacancy occurs, a new election must be called within 30 days. Until then, the acting leader must maintain order amidst reports of major explosions in the capital.
Global leaders are closely watching whether the remaining administration will be recognised as legitimate. The sudden removal of Maduro after 13 years in power creates an unprecedented political shift in South America.