LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /VP or Defence minister? Who will take over Venezuela after capture of Nicholas Maduro

VP or Defence minister? Who will take over Venezuela after capture of Nicholas Maduro

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 03, 2026, 16:47 IST | Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 16:47 IST

Venezuela faces a leadership crisis after the capture of Nicolás Maduro. Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and Defence Minister Padrino López are currently managing the state of emergency.

Constitutional succession rules
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Constitutional succession rules

According to Article 233 of the Venezuelan constitution, the Vice President takes charge during a presidential vacancy. Delcy Rodríguez, who has served as Vice President since 2018, is currently leading official government communications.

Defence Minister's military role
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Defence Minister's military role

Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López has ordered a "massive deployment" of military resources across the country. He condemned the US operation as a "criminal" act and remains the head of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces.

Delcy Rodríguez in charge
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Delcy Rodríguez in charge

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez spoke on state television following the US strikes to demand "proof of life" for Maduro. As the highest-ranking official remaining, she is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the government.

Military influence on power
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Military influence on power

While the constitution points to the Vice President, the military holds substantial power in Caracas. Padrino López has been a key ally to Maduro and now oversees the nation's security under a state of emergency.

National emergency declared
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

National emergency declared

The Venezuelan government declared a state of "External Commotion" and a national emergency on 3 January 2026. This activation of national defence plans puts both Rodríguez and Padrino López at the centre of the response.

Potential for new elections
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Potential for new elections

The constitution states that if a permanent vacancy occurs, a new election must be called within 30 days. Until then, the acting leader must maintain order amidst reports of major explosions in the capital.

International recognition issues
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

International recognition issues

Global leaders are closely watching whether the remaining administration will be recognised as legitimate. The sudden removal of Maduro after 13 years in power creates an unprecedented political shift in South America.

Trending Photo

Who is Venezuela’s Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López?
10

Who is Venezuela’s Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López?

Who is Delcy Rodríguez, lawyer-turned Vice President of Venezuela?
10

Who is Delcy Rodríguez, lawyer-turned Vice President of Venezuela?

Who is María Corina Machado? Nobel winner in focus after Trump takes out Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro
7

Who is María Corina Machado? Nobel winner in focus after Trump takes out Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

Who is Nicolás Maduro Guerra? The politician son of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro
8

Who is Nicolás Maduro Guerra? The politician son of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

What international law says about seizing a foreign President?
6

What international law says about seizing a foreign President?