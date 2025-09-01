/Voyager 2’s journey into interstellar space raises more questions than answers!

Voyager 2 continues to travel at over 55,000 kilometres per hour, moving deeper into interstellar space. Its power supply is expected to last until around 2030, after which it will fall silent. By then, it will have travelled further than any spacecraft except its twin, Voyager 1. Yet the questions it has raised, about magnetic fields, cosmic rays, and the shape of the heliosphere, ensure its mission will remain one of the most intriguing in the history of space exploration.

