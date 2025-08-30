/Voyager 2 recorded this 'terrifying sound' beyond our solar system

Voyager 2 carries a Plasma Wave Subsystem (PWS) designed to measure the electrical signals created by plasma oscillations.
In its long journey beyond our solar system, Voyager 2 has picked up strange noises, a constant, eerie “hum” in the vast emptiness. These aren’t ordinary sound waves, but signals from plasma waves, ripples in the charged particles that float between the stars.
Space isn’t completely empty. It’s filled with plasma, a soup of charged particles. Plasma waves are like vibrations inside this cosmic ocean, and Voyager 2’s instruments can detect them. The spacecraft then converts those wave signals into audible sound, which is why we hear this ghostly hum.
Voyager 2 carries a Plasma Wave Subsystem (PWS) designed to measure the electrical signals created by plasma oscillations. When it records these vibrations, scientists transform the data into sound frequencies humans can hear. That’s why the recordings sound like alien music from a sci-fi movie.
The continuous plasma wave hum tells scientists that interstellar space isn’t completely silent. Instead, it’s alive with activity, flowing energy, radiation, and waves that help us understand the environment outside the Sun’s influence. This also confirms Voyager 2 has truly entered interstellar space.
Voyager 1 also detected plasma waves back in 2012 when it crossed into interstellar space, but Voyager 2’s recordings are steadier and more detailed. Together, they give scientists a stereo-like picture of how plasma behaves far from Earth.
Studying these waves helps researchers understand how cosmic radiation travels, how solar winds fade, and even how life might survive deep-space journeys. Future missions maybe Voyager 3, could build on this data to prepare humanity for interstellar exploration.
The plasma wave hums recorded by Voyager 2 have become part of humanity’s “soundtrack of space.” Just like the Golden Record it carries, these sounds are messages, not for aliens, but for us, reminding us how far we’ve come and how much is still unknown in the cosmos.