/Voyager 2 and Jupiter’s Great Red Spot: Inside the massive storm bigger than Earth

When Voyager 2 approached Jupiter in July 1979, it provided humanity with its first detailed view of the planet’s most famous feature: the Great Red Spot. A storm so vast that it could engulf the Earth, the Great Red Spot had been observed from Earth for centuries, but its size, structure, and persistence remained a mystery. Voyager 2’s flyby offered the first opportunity to study this storm up close, revealing a dynamic system that continues to challenge our understanding of planetary atmospheres.