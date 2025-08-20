/The Nine Lives of Zelensky: From comedy star to wartime president with a seat at the table alongside world leaders

US President Donald Trump once called the Ukrainian leader ‘a moderately successful comedian’. Here is a look at Volodymyr Zelensky's career, from comedian to dancer to accidental-president character to real president
Volodymyr Zelensky’s path from comedian to Ukraine’s president is a story of talent, resilience, and reinvention. Here are nine defining moments in his evolution from an entertainment mogul to wartime leader of a nation challenging the might of Russia, despite being far less powerful in terms of military and economy
Zelensky co-founded the comedy troupe Kvartal 95. Named after his childhood neighbourhood Kryvyi Rih, the troupe performed in the Russian variety show KVN’s Major League across various post-Soviet states. After rejecting a Russian job offer and facing antisemitism (he is a Jew), Zelensky pivoted to Ukrainian television.
He turned Kvartal 95 into a top production company as its artistic director. The studio created popular shows like Vechirniy Kvartal and created films and cartoons for 1+1, solidifying Zelensky's media influence.
In 2006, Zelensky won Ukraine’s version of the reality show Dancing with the Stars. This helped him become more popular and broaden his appeal beyond comedy.
In this period, Zelensky starred in hit films like Love in the Big City and Rzhevskiy Versus Napoleon. Winning several entertainment awards, Zelensky became a leading face in Ukrainian romantic comedies.
As a general producer for the Ukrainian channel Inter TV, he shaped programming and expanded Kvartal 95’s reach in the entertainment industry
Zelensky was the voice actor for Paddington the fictional bear in Ukrainian dubs of the English films Paddington and Paddington 2. This helped him connect with younger audiences and gain global attention.
Zelensky played the role of a teacher-turned-president in the hit series Servant of the People. In it, Zelensky's character becomes the accidental president after his anti-corruption rant goes viral and impresses the people. The show inspired a political party, won over 30 Teletriumph Awards, and led to the creation of The League of Laughter NGO.
In this period, Zelensky resumed his leadership at Kvartal 95. He helped make content and performed in Vechirniy Kvartal, maintaining his status as a media force while also preparing for politics.
In 2019, Zelensky was elected president with 73 per cent of the vote. Having come in as an anti-establishment politician, Zelensky went on to become the face of Ukraine’s resistance after Russia’s 2022 invasion. In subsequent years, he rallied support of the West, and stared down resistance from his detractors and critics, including President Donald Trump of the US.
Zelensky’s career blends entertainment, politics, and courage, transforming him into a symbol of national resilience for Ukraine.