The Nine Lives of Zelensky: From comedy star to wartime president with a seat at the table alongside world leaders

Vinod Janardhanan
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 15:00 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 15:00 IST

US President Donald Trump once called the Ukrainian leader ‘a moderately successful comedian’. Here is a look at Volodymyr Zelensky's career, from comedian to dancer to accidental-president character to real president

Zelensky's path from comedian to president
1 / 10
(Photograph: Zelensky with US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron)

Zelensky's path from comedian to president

Volodymyr Zelensky’s path from comedian to Ukraine’s president is a story of talent, resilience, and reinvention. Here are nine defining moments in his evolution from an entertainment mogul to wartime leader of a nation challenging the might of Russia, despite being far less powerful in terms of military and economy

KVN comedian (1997–2003)
2 / 10
(Photograph: Zelensky as a young man)

KVN comedian (1997–2003)

Zelensky co-founded the comedy troupe Kvartal 95. Named after his childhood neighbourhood Kryvyi Rih, the troupe performed in the Russian variety show KVN’s Major League across various post-Soviet states. After rejecting a Russian job offer and facing antisemitism (he is a Jew), Zelensky pivoted to Ukrainian television.

Studio visionary (2003–2011)
3 / 10
(Photograph: Zelensky helped make Kvartal 95 a top production company)

Studio visionary (2003–2011)

He turned Kvartal 95 into a top production company as its artistic director. The studio created popular shows like Vechirniy Kvartal and created films and cartoons for 1+1, solidifying Zelensky's media influence.

Zelensky, the dance champion (2006)
4 / 10
(Photograph: Screenshots from Zelensky's dance performances (X.com))

Zelensky, the dance champion (2006)

In 2006, Zelensky won Ukraine’s version of the reality show Dancing with the Stars. This helped him become more popular and broaden his appeal beyond comedy.

Evolution into Rom-Com Star (2008–2012)
5 / 10
(Photograph: A combination of publicity posters of Zelensky's movies)

Evolution into Rom-Com Star (2008–2012)

In this period, Zelensky starred in hit films like Love in the Big City and Rzhevskiy Versus Napoleon. Winning several entertainment awards, Zelensky became a leading face in Ukrainian romantic comedies.

Media producer (2011–2012) for Inter TV
6 / 10
(Photograph: Zelensky during his days in entertainment (File))

Media producer (2011–2012) for Inter TV

As a general producer for the Ukrainian channel Inter TV, he shaped programming and expanded Kvartal 95’s reach in the entertainment industry

Global attention by voicing Paddington (2014–2017)
7 / 10
(Photograph: Publicity images of Paddington)

Global attention by voicing Paddington (2014–2017)

Zelensky was the voice actor for Paddington the fictional bear in Ukrainian dubs of the English films Paddington and Paddington 2. This helped him connect with younger audiences and gain global attention.

Servant of the People (2015–2019): The series that changed his life
8 / 10
(Photograph: Publicity image of Servant of the People)

Servant of the People (2015–2019): The series that changed his life

Zelensky played the role of a teacher-turned-president in the hit series Servant of the People. In it, Zelensky's character becomes the accidental president after his anti-corruption rant goes viral and impresses the people. The show inspired a political party, won over 30 Teletriumph Awards, and led to the creation of The League of Laughter NGO.

Returning Showman (2013–2019)
9 / 10
(Photograph: Zelensky at an awards night)

Returning Showman (2013–2019)

In this period, Zelensky resumed his leadership at Kvartal 95. He helped make content and performed in Vechirniy Kvartal, maintaining his status as a media force while also preparing for politics.

A commoner-president thrust into a war (2019–Present)
10 / 10
(Photograph: Zelensky with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska at a military event)

A commoner-president thrust into a war (2019–Present)

In 2019, Zelensky was elected president with 73 per cent of the vote. Having come in as an anti-establishment politician, Zelensky went on to become the face of Ukraine’s resistance after Russia’s 2022 invasion. In subsequent years, he rallied support of the West, and stared down resistance from his detractors and critics, including President Donald Trump of the US.

Zelensky’s career blends entertainment, politics, and courage, transforming him into a symbol of national resilience for Ukraine.

