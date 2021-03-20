Volcanic eruption in Iceland leaves behind a magmatic trail of orange hues
A volcanic eruption in Iceland is expected to bring relief to its residents who have been kept awake for weeks owing to influx of earthquakes in anticipation of the eruption. Take a look at these mind blowing images
The country’s meteorological office on Saturday said that a volcanic eruption has begun in the southwestern region of Iceland, near the capital Reykjavik. The eruption took place near the mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula - Fagradalsfjall, situated at least 30 kilometres (19 miles) away from the country’s capital.
(Photograph:AFP)
Images reveal orange hues
According to helicopter footage from the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), magma could be seen along the site, in addition to lava.
(Photograph:AFP)
40,000 quakes in 4 weeks!
In the last four weeks, over 40,000 earthquakes have been recorded in the peninsula, which marks a huge jump from the 1,000-3,000 earthquakes registered each year since 2014.
(Photograph:AFP)
Is the eruption dangerous?
The IMO did add that the eruption poses no danger to the people in Grindavik, and infrastructure in the region is expected to remain unaffected.
(Photograph:AFP)
Iceland is no stranger to eruptions
A 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano led to 900,000 flights being halted, and hundreds of Icelanders scurrying out of their homes. But the current explosion will not spew a lot of ash or smoke into the atmosphere.
(Photograph:AFP)
Are flights still on?
Even though Reykjavik’s Keflavik International Airport remains functional after the eruption, airlines have been given the onus of deciding whether they want to continue flying or to stop.