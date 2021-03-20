Volcanic eruption in Iceland leaves behind a magmatic trail of orange hues

A volcanic eruption in Iceland is expected to bring relief to its residents who have been kept awake for weeks owing to influx of earthquakes in anticipation of the eruption. Take a look at these mind blowing images

Volcano is near the capital

The country’s meteorological office on Saturday said that a volcanic eruption has begun in the southwestern region of Iceland, near the capital Reykjavik. The eruption took place near the mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula - Fagradalsfjall, situated at least 30 kilometres (19 miles) away from the country’s capital.

(Photograph:AFP)