Visitors trickle back, but climbing mecca Nepal seeks more - see pics

Updated: Apr 28, 2022, 06:08 PM(IST)

Nepal is putting a 21st-century spin on a tourism sector dominated by activities unchanged for generations as it looks to boost a vital part of an economy decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring import bills. (Text: Reuters)

Rules to promote tourism

As part of broader plans to lure more tourists to the home of eight of the world's 14 highest peaks, authorities are promoting bungee jumping, paragliding and sky diving on top of traditional trekking and climbing, said Taranath Adhikari, director general at the Department of Tourism.

"We are adding new tourism infrastructure and investment in hotels is (also) rising," he told Reuters in the capital Kathmandu.

The country has additionally called on its envoys to promote tourism, promised to ease visa rules and urged China to allow more people to visit despite covid curbs.

(Photograph:Reuters)