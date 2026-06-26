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Vision advantage: How the F-22 fighter jet spots enemy aircraft from over 150 kilometres away

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 13:40 IST | Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 13:40 IST

The F-22 Raptor uses its AN/APG-77 radar to spot enemy jets over 150 kilometres away. It tracks up to 100 targets simultaneously while keeping the US fighter completely invisible to enemy sensors.

Spotting targets early
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Spotting targets early

The F-22 Raptor relies on the AN/APG-77 radar to scan the skies. Built by Northrop Grumman and Raytheon, this system spots standard enemy fighter jets from more than 150 kilometres away. This long-range vision lets the US Air Force track threats long before hostile pilots realise they are being watched.

Fixed digital array
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Fixed digital array

Traditional fighter radars physically rotate a dish to scan the horizon. The F-22 replaces this with a fixed array containing 1,956 solid-state transmit-receive modules. These tiny modules steer digital radio beams across the sky at the speed of light, scanning massive sectors of airspace instantly.

Invisible radar beams
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Invisible radar beams

Turning on a standard jet radar usually gives away a pilot's location to enemy sensors. The F-22 solves this by using Low Probability of Intercept technology. It emits narrow, low-energy pulses across rapidly changing frequencies, allowing the fighter to see hostile jets while remaining completely invisible to enemy radar detectors.

Tracking 100 targets
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Tracking 100 targets

The aircraft combines radar data with its ALR-94 passive electronic sensors. Onboard mission processors fuse this raw information into a single, clean tactical map for the pilot. The system can simultaneously track up to 100 airborne targets, automatically calculating which enemy jets pose the greatest immediate threat.

First shot advantage
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(Photograph: AI generated)

First shot advantage

Spotting targets at 150 kilometres gives the F-22 a decisive first-shot advantage. Flying at a supercruise speed of Mach 1.8, the fighter closes the gap swiftly. The pilot can lock onto the target and launch long-range AIM-120 missiles well before the enemy jet gets close enough to fire back.

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