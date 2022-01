Giuffre connection with Epstein

Giuffre says Epstein, who killed himself in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, sexually abused her from the very first massage at his Palm Beach mansion. He and Maxwell then began trafficking her to his wealthy friends, she alleges.

She told the 2020 Netflix documentary "Jeffrey Epstein, Filthy Rich" that she had been "like a slave" to them.

Epstein death came a day after a US judge ordered unsealed a legal document in which Giuffre named several high-profile personalities as perpetrators of sexual abuse against her. It included Andrew.

Later, Giuffre agreed to drop a sexual abuse lawsuit against Epstein for $500,000 in 2009. It purported to protect "other potential defendants" but US judge Lewis Kaplan has ruled it does not cover Andrew.

Giuffre settled a defamation suit against Maxwell for an undisclosed sum in 2017 and in 2019 sued celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who strongly denies her allegations that she was forced to have sex with him.

(Photograph:Reuters)