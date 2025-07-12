/Virat Kohli's most talked about on field reactions: From touching Axar Patel's feet to giving fiery send offs

From touching Axar Patel's feet to giving fiery send-offs to New Zealand batters, here's a look at the top five Virat Kohli's most talked about on-field reactions.
In the 2020 series against New Zealand, both teams mostly played with good sportsmanship. However, India lost the series with 0-2.
In the final Test, Kohli was seen getting frustrated and poking Kiwis batters by giving different reactions.
He even received a warning from the umpire for his behavior after Mohammed Shami dismissed Tom Latham.
In the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy match between India and New Zealand, Kohli showed a funnier side of his personality.
After Patel took the important wicket of Kane Williamson in the 41st over, Kohli ran towards Axar and jokingly touch his feet, celebrating the breakthrough in a fun manner.
During the third Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town in 2022, Kohli was involved in a DRS controversy.
After a decision went against India, Kohli walked up to the stump microphone and criticized the system.
Kohli said: ‘Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition.’
Many former players felt that Kohli crossed the line with his remarks.
Virat Kohli has sometimes shown strong emotions on the field, especially when provoked. A clear example happened during India’s 2021 tour of England.
On Day 4 of the second Test at Lord’s, Kohli got into a verbal exchange with England's senior fast bowler James Anderson.
Kohli complained to the umpire about Anderson’s follow-through and said that the bowler was stepping onto the pitch during his delivery.
During a press conference in 2020, Virat Kohli suddenly lost his composure and responded angrily to a reporter who questioned his on-field behavior after India lost a Test series against New Zealand. This is not the first time that Kohli has done this. His frustration was seen during the conference as the Indian team was not up to the mark during the series.