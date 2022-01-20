Virat Kohli's glorious Test captaincy tenure: Reliving former skipper's inspiring run as leader in whites

Virat Kohli's surprising resignation

Virat Kohli announced his decision of resigning as India's Test captain post the South Africa Tests in the African nation. On January 15, he tweeted saying, "Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now. It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now."

(Photograph:AFP)