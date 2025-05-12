Virat Kohli’s 6 favourite Test opponents

1. Australia – 2232 Runs in 53 innings
Against Australia, Kohli has been especially prolific, scoring 2,232 runs in 53 innings at an average of 43.76, including 9 centuries. His highest score against them is 186, showcasing his ability to dominate even in challenging Australian conditions.
2. England - 1991 Runs in 50 innings
Kohli has redeemed himself impressively after a tough 2014 series against England. Over 50 innings, he has accumulated 1,991 runs at an average of 42.36, with 5 centuries to his name. His standout performance includes a magnificent 235, his highest score against England, which came on home soil.
3. South Africa - 1408 Runs in 28 innings
Facing South Africa, Kohli has excelled both at home and away. In 28 innings, he has scored 1,408 runs at a stellar average of 54.15, including 3 centuries. His unbeaten 254, which is also his highest Test score overall, came against South Africa, underlining his dominance over the Proteas.
4. Sri Lanka – 1085 Runs in 18 innings
Kohli’s record against Sri Lanka is particularly impressive, with 1,085 runs in just 18 innings at an outstanding average of 67.81. He has notched up 5 centuries against them, with a highest score of 243, reflecting his consistency and hunger for big scores.
5. West Indies - 1019 Runs in 21 innings
Against the West Indies, Kohli has enjoyed consistent success, amassing 1,019 runs in 21 innings at an average of 48.52, including 3 centuries. His best performance against them is a double century of 200, marking his authority on Caribbean pitches.
6. New Zealand - 959 Runs in 27 innings
New Zealand are next in line as the Indian great narrowly missed out on 1000 runs against them. During his career, Virat scored 959 runs against the Kiwis in 27 innings, averaging 38.36 during this period.