Virat Kohli to Shikhar Dhawan seven Indian batters to score most runs in IPL history

Virat Kohli to Shikhar Dhawan here's a look at seven Indian batters to score most runs in Indian Premier League history including Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina.

Virat Kohli to Shikhar Dhawan here's a look at seven Indian batters to score most runs in Indian Premier League history including Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina.

Virat Kohli to Shikhar Dhawan seven Indian batters to score most runs in IPL history
Robin Uthappa
7. Robin Uthappa – 4952 Runs
7. Robin Uthappa – 4952 Runs

Robin Uthappa amassed a total of 4952 runs over 205 matches, maintaining an average of 27.51 and a strike rate of 130.35. His highest individual score in the IPL was 88 runs.

KL Rahul was sensational against his old franchise.
6. KL Rahul – 5006 Runs
6. KL Rahul – 5006 Runs

KL Rahul has amassed a total of 5,006 runs in 139 matches, boasting an impressive average of 46.35 and a strike rate of 135.70. His highest individual score in the tournament is an unbeaten 132.

MS Dhoni
5. MS Dhoni – 5377 Runs
5. MS Dhoni – 5377 Runs

MS Dhoni, also of Chennai Super Kings, with 5377 runs in 272 matches. Despite batting mostly in the lower middle order, Dhoni boasts a superb average of 38.96 and a strike rate of 137.87.

Suresh Raina
4. Suresh Raina – 5528 Runs
4. Suresh Raina – 5528 Runs

Suresh Raina, the former Chennai Super Kings stalwart, who retired from the IPL but remains a legendary figure with 5528 runs in 205 matches. Raina averaged 32.52 and struck at 136.73, scoring one century and 39 fifties.

Shikhar Dhawan
3. Shikhar Dhawan – 6769 Runs
3. Shikhar Dhawan – 6769 Runs

Shikhar Dhawan, who played for Punjab Kings and other franchises has scored 6769 runs across 222 matches, averaging 35.25 with a strike rate of 127.14. Known for his consistency at the top of the order, he has notched up two centuries and 51 fifties, with a top score of unbeaten 106.

Rohit Sharma
2. Rohit Sharma – 6856 Runs
2. Rohit Sharma – 6856 Runs

Rohit Sharma, the long-time Mumbai Indians skipper, occupies the third spot with 6856 runs from 265 matches. With an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 132.49, Rohit has registered one century and 45 half-centuries.

Virat Kohli
1. Virat Kohli – 8396 Runs
1. Virat Kohli – 8396 Runs

Representing Royal Challengers Bangalore since the league's inception in 2008, Kohli has amassed a staggering 8396 runs in 261 matches at an average of 39.41 and a strike rate of 132.49.

