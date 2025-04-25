Virat Kohli to Shikhar Dhawan seven Indian batters to score most runs in IPL history

3. Shikhar Dhawan – 6769 Runs

Shikhar Dhawan, who played for Punjab Kings and other franchises has scored 6769 runs across 222 matches, averaging 35.25 with a strike rate of 127.14. Known for his consistency at the top of the order, he has notched up two centuries and 51 fifties, with a top score of unbeaten 106.