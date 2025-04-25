Virat Kohli to Shikhar Dhawan seven Indian batters to score most runs in IPL history

7. Robin Uthappa – 4952 Runs
Robin Uthappa amassed a total of 4952 runs over 205 matches, maintaining an average of 27.51 and a strike rate of 130.35. His highest individual score in the IPL was 88 runs.
6. KL Rahul – 5006 Runs
KL Rahul has amassed a total of 5,006 runs in 139 matches, boasting an impressive average of 46.35 and a strike rate of 135.70. His highest individual score in the tournament is an unbeaten 132.
5. MS Dhoni – 5377 Runs
MS Dhoni, also of Chennai Super Kings, with 5377 runs in 272 matches. Despite batting mostly in the lower middle order, Dhoni boasts a superb average of 38.96 and a strike rate of 137.87.
4. Suresh Raina – 5528 Runs
Suresh Raina, the former Chennai Super Kings stalwart, who retired from the IPL but remains a legendary figure with 5528 runs in 205 matches. Raina averaged 32.52 and struck at 136.73, scoring one century and 39 fifties.
3. Shikhar Dhawan – 6769 Runs
Shikhar Dhawan, who played for Punjab Kings and other franchises has scored 6769 runs across 222 matches, averaging 35.25 with a strike rate of 127.14. Known for his consistency at the top of the order, he has notched up two centuries and 51 fifties, with a top score of unbeaten 106.
2. Rohit Sharma – 6856 Runs
Rohit Sharma, the long-time Mumbai Indians skipper, occupies the third spot with 6856 runs from 265 matches. With an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 132.49, Rohit has registered one century and 45 half-centuries.
1. Virat Kohli – 8396 Runs
Representing Royal Challengers Bangalore since the league's inception in 2008, Kohli has amassed a staggering 8396 runs in 261 matches at an average of 39.41 and a strike rate of 132.49.