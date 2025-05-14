Published: May 14, 2025, 09:17 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
India batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday (May 12) after almost a decade. He gave India many memorable moments and 40 Test wins as skipper. Photos Cricket Sports
Virat Kohli Retirement
India batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday (May 12) after almost a decade. He gave India many memorable moments and 40 Test wins as skipper - the most by any previous Indian captain. Have a look at his record below:
Test Tons
Virat Kohli is also fourth on the list of most Test tons for India. Virat's 30 Test tons are behind Sachin's 51, Dravid's 36 and Gavaskar's 34.
Most Double Hundreds
Kohli scored seven Test double hundreds in his career - the most for India. Kohli's double tons score are: 200 vs WI (away), 211 vs NZ (home), 235 vs England (home), 204 vs Bangladesh (home), 213 vs Sri Lanka (home), 243 vs Sri Lanka (home) and 254 not out vs South Africa (home).
Most Test Wins As Captain
Virat Kohli led India in 68 Tests - the most for any captain and took them to win in 40 Tests - again the most for India. His 40 Test wins are also the fourth highest in world behind Graeme Smith (51), Ricky Ponting (48) and Steve Waugh (41).
Third Most Catches
Virat took 121 catches for India in Tests - the third most for the country behind Rahul Dravid's 209 and VVS Laxman's 135 catches. Kohli was definitely one of the gun fielders in the slips and was counted among the best.
Test Runs
Virat Kohli retired with 9,230 runs in Test cricket - fourth highest for India behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122). Kohli scored these runs at an average of 46.85 in 123 Tests.
