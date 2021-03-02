Virat Kohli joins an elite list of athletes after getting 100 million followers on Instagram

Written By: Amartya Sharma

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli became the first Indian celebrity to have 100 million followers on Instagram. He joined the elite list after this feat, check out the complete list:  

Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is considered one of the best in the game of cricket, has added another feather to his cap. However, this time the achievement is off-field as Kohli became the first Indian celebrity to have 100 million followers on Instagram. 

Virat defeated Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone to take the top spot. 

Lionel Messi

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has 187 million followers on Instagram. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juve star Cristiano Ronaldo is on top of the list with 266 million Instagram followers. 

Neymar Jr.

PSG and Brazil star Neymar has 147 million followers.  

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was once the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram. The former WWE Superstar has 220 million Instagram followers.

