/Virat Kohli is only batter in top 5 of this unwanted list, check other Indian players

Here's a look at the top five Indian players with most ducks in the international cricket. Surprisingly, India's batting stalwart Virat Kohli is also on this unwanted list.
Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan has most ducks (dismissals without scoring a run) among Indian cricketers in the international cricket. He was out 43 times on zero in 303 matches across all formats.
Another former Indian pace bowler, Ishant Sharma is next on the list. He has 40 ducks in 199 international games.
Virat Kohli, known as one of the best batters in the world also appears on this list. He is the only specialist Indian batter on this unwanted list. Kohli has 38 ducks in 550 matches - 15 in Tests, 16 in ODIs and 7 in T20Is.
The veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh is fourth on this list, having been dismissed 37 times on zero in 365 international games.
India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah comes fifth on the list. He has 35 ducks in 206 international matches.