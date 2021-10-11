Virat Kohli bids adieu to RCB captaincy: A look at his five best moments as a skipper

Virat Kohli played his final game as the captain of RCB on Monday (October 11). Here is a look at some of his best moments as an RCB skipper.

View in App

1. Taking RCB to final against SRH in 2016

Virat Kohli became the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013. In a spectacular display of his leadership, he helped his team reach the final of IPL 2016. Though the team lost out on the opportunity to win against Sunrisers Hyderabad by just a meagre 8 runs.

(Photograph:Twitter)

2. 973 runs as captain in the 2016 season

Kohli scored 973 runs in the 2016 IPL, the most by any player in a single edition. In a T20 series or tournament, that was also the greatest total by any player. Kohli's 11 fifty-plus scores in the 2016 IPL, including four hundreds, set a new record in a T20 tournament.

(Photograph:Twitter)

3. 109 vs Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016

Kohli blasted 109 off 55 balls, including 5 fours and 8 sixes against Gujarat Lions in 2016. Ab de Villiers and Kohli have had several partnerships since joining RCB in 2011, but this was the best. The duo stitched together a 229-run partnership, with 112 runs coming in the final five overs. RCB scored 248 runs, which is the second-highest total in IPL history.

(Photograph:Twitter)

4. Most wins for RCB as captain

Virat Kohli captained RCB from 2013 to 2021 in a total of 140 matches, second-most for any IPL Team after MS Dhoni. Among them, the team won 64 matches with a winning percentage of 48.16%.

(Photograph:Twitter)

5. IPL's all-time leading run-getter

Virat Kohli is the all-time leading run-getter in IPL since 2018. He has amassed a staggering 6283 runs in 207 matches he has played with an average of 37.39 and a strike rate of 129.94.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Topics

Read in App