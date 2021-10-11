Virat Kohli bids adieu to RCB captaincy: A look at his five best moments as a skipper

3. 109 vs Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016

Kohli blasted 109 off 55 balls, including 5 fours and 8 sixes against Gujarat Lions in 2016. Ab de Villiers and Kohli have had several partnerships since joining RCB in 2011, but this was the best. The duo stitched together a 229-run partnership, with 112 runs coming in the final five overs. RCB scored 248 runs, which is the second-highest total in IPL history.

(Photograph:Twitter)