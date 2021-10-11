Virat Kohli bids adieu to RCB captaincy: A look at his five best moments as a skipper

Virat Kohli became the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013. In a spectacular display of his leadership, he helped his team reach the final of IPL 2016. Though the team lost out on the opportunity to win against Sunrisers Hyderabad by just a meagre 8 runs.
2. 973 runs as captain in the 2016 season
Kohli scored 973 runs in the 2016 IPL, the most by any player in a single edition. In a T20 series or tournament, that was also the greatest total by any player. Kohli's 11 fifty-plus scores in the 2016 IPL, including four hundreds, set a new record in a T20 tournament.
3. 109 vs Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016
Kohli blasted 109 off 55 balls, including 5 fours and 8 sixes against Gujarat Lions in 2016. Ab de Villiers and Kohli have had several partnerships since joining RCB in 2011, but this was the best. The duo stitched together a 229-run partnership, with 112 runs coming in the final five overs. RCB scored 248 runs, which is the second-highest total in IPL history.
4. Most wins for RCB as captain
Virat Kohli captained RCB from 2013 to 2021 in a total of 140 matches, second-most for any IPL Team after MS Dhoni. Among them, the team won 64 matches with a winning percentage of 48.16%.
5. IPL's all-time leading run-getter
Virat Kohli is the all-time leading run-getter in IPL since 2018. He has amassed a staggering 6283 runs in 207 matches he has played with an average of 37.39 and a strike rate of 129.94.