Viral | Younger pics of Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and others are pure nostalgia

When we see our favourite celebrities looking absolutely amazing, it is hard for us to imagine them as kids in school uniforms: playing around with children their age without a care in the world. So, naturally, whenever new and unseen pictures of Bollywood stars surface on the internet, our first instinct is to drop everything and see what they used to look like many years ago.


Perhaps, it is this same curiosity that has made these latest pictures of megastars Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh and others go viral in the digital space. Come, see your heroes without the lights, camera and...
 

SHAH RUKH KHAN

A young SRK, school uniform, banter with friends and that duster-feather moustache. Need we say more? *grin*

AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN

Even without the harsh lights, heavy make-up and designer clothes, our girl Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like a billion bucks. 

SALMAN KHAN

Bhai, as superstar Salman Khan is lovingly called in India, was born with sass and swag. Even as a sweet little thing, he is sparkling in these pictures. 

KANGANA RANAUT

Look at that confident face! Of all things that makes one go 'awww...' seeing this picture, baby Kangana Ranaut's sense of posture and that beautiful smile top the chart. Always meant to lead, no?

AKSHAY KUMAR

Pretty boy Akshay Kumar was prettier (and maintained the same level of coolness) when he was in school. Cas in point? These pictures from his teenage years. 

SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was the queen of 90s romance and even to this day, her fans cannot help going gaga over her perfect body, silky smooth hair and those killer dance moves! But, before all that taam-jhaam, Shilpa was a sweet little teenager ready to take on the world! 

RANBIR KAPOOR

The lady killer and scene stealer of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, always had deep-set mysterious eyes. Proof? Look carefully at these pictures. 

TAAPSEE PANNU

Acting heavyweight Taapsee Pannu was such an adorable-looking child that we had trouble spotting her for a second (admit it: without those signature curls, it is hard to identify her here). What sealed it for us? That hard-to-forget smile of hers. 

RANVEER SINGH

Spiked hair, an intense stare at the camera... of course, it had to be Ranveer Singh!

GENELIA DESHMUKH

The cute-as-a-button actress always had the appearance (and vibe) of a loveable person. No?

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA

Forget about the abs, that captivating smile or even his never-ending frame... Sidharth Malhotra's snaps from the time he was a baby makes us wonder if some babies are more gifted in the looks department than others. 

PARINEETI CHOPRA

Cuteheart Parineeti Chopra was a brilliant student is common knowledge, but how many of us knew she was just as delightful as a child? We didn't for sure!

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

The late actor was not only a great student, but also a looker... pretty much from early on in his life. Sweet!

DISHA PATANI

Unlike other stars, Disha gets a now-and-then collage just because we wanted to show how far she's come. But, even during her school days, our girl maintained her figure and that hopelessly pretty face of hers. 

SHAHID KAPOOR

Look. At. That. Chuckle! Shahid Kapoor may have aged and all--very gracefully, of course--but his smile has remained the same. And we are grateful for that!

SONAKSHI SINHA

Sona's childhood must have been spent keeping people from wanting to play with her all the time: we mean, look at that cute face!

AMITABH BACHCHAN

Bachchan saab sure knows how to stay in character at all times. Look here, isn't he looking every bit the angry young man he is globally known for portraying on screen?

SAIF ALI KHAN

We were just saving the best for last. We have always known that sons are spitting images of their fathers, but Taimur and Ibrahim's uncanny resemblance to the actor is hard to shake off. What do you reckon?

