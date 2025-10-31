/Vincenzo to A Time Called You: 6 K-dramas featuring Jeon Yeo Been

From Vincenzo to Ms Incognito, the actress has come so far in her career. Playing supporting roles up to now as a lead actress, Jeon Yeo Been's career is on a ride. Here are few of the shows she has featured in.
Renowned South Korean actress Jeon Yeo Been's career began with supporting roles before gaining prominence in the 2018 film After My Death, which even earned her several awards. Let's take a look at a few of the K-dramas she has been in so far.
The show tells about a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who, during a visit to his motherland, gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice.
Our Movie tells the story of an uncontrollable love between Da-eum, an actor with a limited time left, and Je-ha, a film director who lives a life with no tomorrow.
It tells the story of a young woman who mourns the death of her boyfriend. As a result, she is inexplicably transported back in time in the body of a high school student. There she meets a student who looks confusingly like the deceased. How they end up together forms the main crux of the story.
It follows the story of three 30-year-old best friends, Jinju, Eun-jung, and Hanju, who each pursue different paths in both career and love; despite life's difficulties, the three friends can always return home at the end of the day and support each other.
Save Me tells the story of four young men who come to the rescue of a former classmate whose family has been sucked into the clutches of a religious cult and its charismatic leader. In the show she played the supporting role, i.e., as Hong So Rin, an undercover journalist in Guweonson, later becoming the right hand of Sang Mi.
Ms. Incognito is an ongoing South Korean romantic crime drama television series. It tells the story of a bodyguard who hides in a village as a kindergarten teacher to avoid her boss' enemies, but faces a new challenge in a skeptical strawberry farmer.